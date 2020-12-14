Walton declares 12 years warranty for washing machine



Top officials of Walton attend the declaration programme of 12 years warranty on washing machine.

The local brand also declared extended warranty up to 5 years on the main motor part of its wide ranges of semi-automatic washing machine.

The extended warranty services on washing machines were declared at a recent event held at Walton's Corporate Office in the capital.

Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited's Deputy Managing Directors Eva Rezwana Nilu and Amdadul Haque Sarker, Executive Directors SM Zahid Hasan, Md. Humayun Kabir, Mohammad Rayhan and Dr. Shakhawat Hossen, and Walton Home Appliance's Chief Executive Director Engineer Al Imran were on the dais.

Among others, Additional Director Augustin Sujon, Senior Deputy Director Engineer Chiranjit Paul and Deputy Director Jibon Ahmed were also present in the declaration programme.

Walton Home Appliances' CEO Engineer Al Imran said, the production and supply of world class washing machines is resulted in growing demands as well as sales of Walton washing machine at domestic and international market.

Along with Nepal, Yemen, East Timor and so many countries, Walton started exporting its locally finished washing machine to the negibouring country India.

Walton Home Appliance's RnD (Research and Development) Department's Head Moniruzzaman Karjon said that they have been manufacturing international standard latest technologies' washing machines conforming to the individual country's local weather as well as the buyers' choice, demand and purchasing power capacity.

Walton's washing machine manufacturing unit is equipped with international standard R&D department as well as testing lab with cutting-edge technologies and machineries, he added.

A team of very talented and skilled engineers of the RnD section are engaged in regular research works to further improve the quality and also produce innovative designs and advanced technologies' washing machine, noting it he said, thus Walton offered extended warranty up to 12 years on its wide ranges of washing machines.

Walton is manufacturing and marketing 14 models of energy efficient automatic and semi-automatic washing machine designed with top and front loading system. Walton set the prices of its different capacities washing machines, ranging from 6 to 12.5 kg, between Tk 6,900 and Tk Tk 48,000.

Customers can buy Walton brand washing machine at EMI facility with zero interest or installment facility paying only minimum down-payment of Tk 999. Besides, customers are assured of swift after sales services from any of the 76 service centers across the country, which are directly operated by the ISO certified Walton Service Management System.









