Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 December, 2020, 3:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Coronavirus: 1,799 new cases, 37 deaths reported in Bangladesh       3 to die, 6 jailed in Tangail murder      
Home Business

Walton declares 12 years warranty for washing machine

Published : Monday, 14 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Business Desk

Top officials of Walton attend the declaration programme of 12 years warranty on washing machine.

Top officials of Walton attend the declaration programme of 12 years warranty on washing machine.

Bangladeshi electronics giant Walton has declared 12 years warranty on the major part (motor) of its wide ranges of inverter technology's automatic washing machine with top and front loading designs.
The local brand also declared extended warranty up to 5 years on the main motor part of its wide ranges of semi-automatic washing machine.
The extended warranty services on washing machines were declared at a recent event held at Walton's Corporate Office in the capital.
Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited's Deputy Managing Directors Eva Rezwana Nilu and Amdadul Haque Sarker, Executive Directors SM Zahid Hasan, Md. Humayun Kabir, Mohammad Rayhan and Dr. Shakhawat Hossen, and Walton Home Appliance's Chief Executive Director Engineer Al Imran were on the dais.
Among others, Additional Director Augustin Sujon, Senior Deputy Director Engineer Chiranjit Paul and Deputy Director Jibon Ahmed were also present in the declaration programme.
Walton Home Appliances' CEO Engineer Al Imran said, the production and supply of world class washing machines is resulted in growing demands as well as sales of Walton washing machine at domestic and international market.
Along with Nepal, Yemen, East Timor and so many countries, Walton started exporting its locally finished washing machine to the negibouring country India.
Walton Home Appliance's RnD (Research and Development) Department's Head Moniruzzaman Karjon said that they have been manufacturing international standard latest technologies' washing machines conforming to the individual country's local weather as well as the buyers' choice, demand and purchasing power capacity.
Walton's washing machine manufacturing unit is equipped with international standard R&D department as well as testing lab with cutting-edge technologies and machineries, he added.
A team of very talented and skilled engineers of the RnD section are engaged in regular research works to further improve the quality and also produce innovative designs and advanced technologies' washing machine, noting it he said, thus Walton offered extended warranty up to 12 years on its wide ranges of washing machines.  
Walton is manufacturing and marketing 14 models of energy efficient automatic and semi-automatic washing machine designed with top and front loading system. Walton set the prices of its different capacities washing machines, ranging from 6 to 12.5 kg, between Tk 6,900 and Tk Tk 48,000.
Customers can buy Walton brand washing machine at EMI facility with zero interest or installment facility paying only minimum down-payment of Tk 999. Besides, customers are assured of swift after sales services from any of the 76 service centers across the country, which are directly operated by the ISO certified Walton Service Management System.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Workers riot at India iPhone factory over exploitation claims
India plans 3rd tranche of Bharat Bond ETF this fiscal
PIA getting rid of four aircraft due to expensive lease
Air India gets reprieve in UK court over aircraft lease payments
Ailing newspapers abandon newsrooms as C-19 deepens woes
Turning the tide: Frankfurt attracts London banks
Padma Bridge to give a huge boost to BD economy


Latest News
Coronavirus: 1,799 new cases, 37 deaths reported in Bangladesh
Obaidul Quader for building united resistance to eliminate communal forces
Old man found throat-slit in Rajshahi
Bangladeshi gets death for killing girlfriend in Singapore
Another bomb found at Shahjalal airport
BAF to replace 3 contingents in MONUSCO
Desco to provide smart prepaid meters to all customers by 2023
Malaysia's Top Glove reports worker's death due to corona
3 to die, 6 jailed in Tangail murder
DSCC Mayor: Remain alert against communal fundamentalist forces
Most Read News
Hefajat Secretary General Nur Hossain Kasemi dies
Sinha murder: OC Pradip, 14 others chargesheeted
Corona vaccine to be available in January: Health Minister
Private schools to broadcast admission lottery live
'Ekushey Book Fair' to be held physically not virtually
Car hits multiple protesters in NY, causing injuries
Focus should be shifting Rohingyas to Rakhine not Bhasan Char
Saga of Padma Bridge  
Woman among two arrested over gang rape in Madaripur
Sinha killed 'in planned way' as he learnt OC Pradeep's yaba business: RAB
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft