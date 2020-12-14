Video
Monday, 14 December, 2020
Home Business

Fed may convey optimism on US economy despite stimulus deadlock

Published : Monday, 14 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

WASHINGTON, Dec 13:  After a year in which the Federal Reserve pushed out unprecedented lending to support the economy while pleading for government stimulus that never came, central bankers could show early signs of optimism next week.
The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will open its final meeting of 2020 on Tuesday, capping a year that saw the world's largest economy contract massively due to Covid-19, and Joe Biden oust President Donald Trump in the November presidential election.
The Fed and its chair Jerome Powell likely will, as usual, steer clear of making any political statement, but experts say they likely will update their view on how the economy will fare in 2021 as vaccines against the virus are rolled out.
However, the outlook is not entirely clear.
"This is actually a pretty difficult FOMC to analyze," Steven Englander of Standard Chartered Bank said. "Picking up the pieces is going to be more complicated and will kind of look more complicated in six months than it does now."
Looming over the meeting is continued failure of Congress to pass another spending package to help the economy recover from the Covid-19 downturn - something Powell and other central bankers have gently but persistently urged them to do for months.
Powell will hold a press conference after the meeting ends on Wednesday, but beyond more prodding, there is little he can do to close the thus far insurmountable gaps between Democratic and Republican lawmakers, Rubeela Farooqi of High Frequency Economics said.
"He's going to sound a concerned and cautious note about what's happening with the economy, but I don't expect him to take a strong tone on what needs to be done on fiscal policy," she said.
The central bank slashed its lending rate to zero when the pandemic arrived in March, and more recently unveiled a new inflation-targeting policy that will ensure the benchmark lending rate will remain lower for longer to maximize employment.
The Fed also rolled out trillions of dollars in lending and liquidity lines to keep markets functioning as business shutdowns to stop virus transmission stressed the economy.
Some of the loans were backed by government funds, and controversy erupted last month when Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told the Fed to return hundreds of billions of dollars in unused loan money, shutting down several loan programs, prompting an unusual public protest from the central bank.
Democrats accused Mnuchin of trying to tie the hands of Biden, who will take office in January, but Englander said Powell and the politics-averse Fed is unlikely to address the issue further.    -AFP


