Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 December, 2020, 3:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Coronavirus: 1,799 new cases, 37 deaths reported in Bangladesh       3 to die, 6 jailed in Tangail murder      
Home Business

AstraZeneca to buy Alexion for $39 billion

Published : Monday, 14 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

FRANKFURT, Dec 13: Britain's AstraZeneca has agreed to buy US drugmaker Alexion Pharmaceuticals for $39 billion in its largest ever deal, diversifying away from its fast-growing cancer business in a bet on rare-disease and immunology drugs.
The deal comes in a week that AstraZeneca said it was conducting further research to confirm whether its COVID-19 vaccine could be 90per cent effective, potentially slowing its rollout, and as a rival shot from Pfizer was launched in Britain and approved for use in the United States.
The British company said on Saturday that Alexion shareholders would receive $60 in cash and about $115 worth of equity per share - either in AstraZeneca's UK-traded ordinary shares or in dollar-denominated American Depositary Shares.
Based on a reference average ADR price of $54.14, that implies a total price of $175 per share. Alexion shares closed at around $121 apiece on Friday.
"It is a tremendous opportunity for us to accelerate our development in immunology, getting into a new segment of disease, a new segment of physicians, and patients we haven't been able to cover so far," AstraZeneca Chief Executive Pascal Soriot told a media call.
Alexion's best-selling drug is Soliris, used against a range of rare immune-disorders including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), which causes anaemia and blood clots, and whose revenue rose 3.6per cent in the first nine months to $3 billion.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Workers riot at India iPhone factory over exploitation claims
India plans 3rd tranche of Bharat Bond ETF this fiscal
PIA getting rid of four aircraft due to expensive lease
Air India gets reprieve in UK court over aircraft lease payments
Ailing newspapers abandon newsrooms as C-19 deepens woes
Turning the tide: Frankfurt attracts London banks
Padma Bridge to give a huge boost to BD economy


Latest News
Coronavirus: 1,799 new cases, 37 deaths reported in Bangladesh
Obaidul Quader for building united resistance to eliminate communal forces
Old man found throat-slit in Rajshahi
Bangladeshi gets death for killing girlfriend in Singapore
Another bomb found at Shahjalal airport
BAF to replace 3 contingents in MONUSCO
Desco to provide smart prepaid meters to all customers by 2023
Malaysia's Top Glove reports worker's death due to corona
3 to die, 6 jailed in Tangail murder
DSCC Mayor: Remain alert against communal fundamentalist forces
Most Read News
Hefajat Secretary General Nur Hossain Kasemi dies
Sinha murder: OC Pradip, 14 others chargesheeted
Corona vaccine to be available in January: Health Minister
Private schools to broadcast admission lottery live
'Ekushey Book Fair' to be held physically not virtually
Car hits multiple protesters in NY, causing injuries
Focus should be shifting Rohingyas to Rakhine not Bhasan Char
Saga of Padma Bridge  
Woman among two arrested over gang rape in Madaripur
Sinha killed 'in planned way' as he learnt OC Pradeep's yaba business: RAB
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft