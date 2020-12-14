Video
Monday, 14 December, 2020
Home Business

Stocks rise for 2nd day as bargain hunters stay active

Published : Monday, 14 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) advanced forward for the second day as the confident investors led by bargain hunters continued to buy prospective shares.
DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), rose 3.5 months high by  31.76 points or 0.62 per cent to 5,126 while the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, gained 23.59 points to 1,798 and the DSE Shariah Index rose 11.09 points to 1,180 at close of the trading.
Turnover on the DSE rose  nearly one month high to Tk 10.03 billion, 7.15 per cent from previous day's turnover of Tk 9.36 billion.
Top positive index contributors of the market were Walton, BATBC, Renata, Grameenphone and Berger Paints -jointly accounted for more than 22 points to DSEX, according to data of amarstock.com, a stock market data analyst.
Losers, however, took a modest lead over the gainers, as out of 356 issues traded, 153 ended lower, 141 higher and 62 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
A total number of 190,466 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 422.95 million shares and mutual fund units.
The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) rose more than 83 points to 14,686 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) gained 55 points to 8,844 at the close of the trading.
Of the issues traded, 122 declined, 101 advanced and 54 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 18.76 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of nearly Tk 353 million.


