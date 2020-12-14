Video
Home Business

Nagad to distribute stipend to primary students

Published : Monday, 14 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Business Correspondent

Director General of the Directorate of Primary Education Alamgir Muhammad Mansurul Alam, Director General (additional charge) of the Bangladesh Postal Department Md Siraz Uddin and Executive Director of Nagad Md Shafayet Alam pose after signing a tripartite agreement on behalf of their respective sides at the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education at the Cecretariat in the city.

The government will distribute stipends and allowances among 1.30 crore primary school students through the Postal Department's digital financial service Nagad.
The programme has come to the fore after a tripartite among the Department of Primary Education (DPE), Bangladesh Postal Department and Third Wave Technology Limited was signed to eliminate the hassles that the students and their guardians have been facing in receiving the funds in the last few years, said a press release.
Director General of the Directorate of Primary Education Alamgir Muhammad Mansurul Alam, Director General (additional charge) of the Bangladesh Postal Department Md Siraz Uddin and Executive Director of Nagad Md Shafayet Alam inked the agreement on behalf of their respective sides at the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education at the secretariat in the city on Sunday.
Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar attended the programme virtually. State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Md Zakir Hossen, Posts and Telecommunications Secretary Md Afzal Hossain, Secretary of the Primary and Mass Education Ministry Golam Md Hashibul Alam and Managing Director of Nagad Tanvir A Mishuk were present in the meeting, among others.
Nagad will ensure the distribution of the stipends among the primary school students and the initiative would bring down the government expenditure on disbursing the funds by a third party. Nagad will start distributing the stipends as soon as it receives the list of beneficiary students from the government.
The government introduced the stipends for the primary school students a few years ago and from that time, the government had to spend a total of Taka 21.50 per thousand in cash-out charges and data management.
In order to avail the service from state-run service Nagad, the government will have to spend only Taka 7.50 for every thousand. Besides, the recipients will get the full amount of cash-out charges from Nagad along with the stipend and allowances amount.
Marking the deal, Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar said, "Since its inception, Nagad has been ensuring affordable services for the people. I am glad to know that Nagad has associated itself with the noble stipend programme rolled out by the government as part of its efforts to prevent dropouts among the primary students. I hope that Nagad will play a role in the social and economic progress of the country by getting involved in this type of initiatives."


