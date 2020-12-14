Video
Monday, 14 December, 2020, 3:58 PM
Home Business

Businesses advised to adopt digital technology to thrive

Published : Monday, 14 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Staff Correspondent

Experts have advised the businesses to adopt digital technology to stay competitive and cope up with future challenges for production and  marketing the products in order to thrive.
Addressing a national level forum on digital marketing, local and international participants also focused the importance of knowledge sharing to enhance organizational capacity.  
Over three hundred professionals in marketing management participated in the two-day conference organized virtually by Bangladesh Brand Forum(BBF) amid corona virus pandemic, said a news release on Sunday.
Participants also discussed about the needs, possibilities and challenges of digital transformations in the future market system of the country.
The summit consisted of five keynote sessions and 6 panel discussion and 3 insight sessions in participation of local and international experts connected remotely.
Publicis Groupe former chief growth officer Rishad Tobaccowala, Httpool country director Kazi Monirul Kabir, Nomad Foods group digital director Francis Nicholas, Hubspot manager Varun Bhandakar and Eskimi business development director Vita Garlfulina presented five keynote session on latest development of digital marketing.
BBF Managing Director Shariful Islam the Digital Summit explored the opportunities and challenges in tech-driven marketing tools in the age of technology to face future transformation of business.
The organisers began the Digital Summit by paying homage to the Valiant Freedom Fighter Aly Zaker, founder chairman at Asiatic 3Sixty and Aditya Kabir who better known as human encyclopedia.


« PreviousNext »

