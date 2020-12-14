British ministers on no-deal Brexit fears

Dec 13: British ministers have warned supermarkets to stockpile food amid possibilities of a no-deal Brexit, with shortages feared as talks with the European Union remain deadlocked, The Sunday Times newspaper reported.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to take control of planning if Britain opts for no deal and will chair an exit operations committee to prepare the response, the newspaper reported.

Ministers have told suppliers of medicines, medical devices and vaccines to stockpile six weeks' worth at secure locations in the United Kingdom, the report added.

-Reuters




















