Monday, 14 December, 2020, 3:58 PM
Home Back Page

BT brinjal reduces toxicity of pesticides up to 76pc: Study

Published : Monday, 14 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Staff Correspondent

Due to less use of pesticides and spray, BT-eggplants farmers saved pesticide costs up to Tk 7,175 to 11,480 per hectare, which lessened 38 to 61 percent costs than usual, according to a recent study conducted by the alliance for science of Cornell University of the USA. The study also reported toxicity of pesticides reduced by 41 to 76 percent in the brinjals. As a result, BT brinjal is now not an vegetable to be afraid of, rather loved by consumers for its good qualities.
The information was given in virtual briefing of Feed the Future Biotechnology Partnership of South Asia Eggplant Improvement Partnership in Bangladesh under USAID held recently.
The study placed in the programme said high production of BT-brinjal increased the monetary benefits of poor brinjal farmers. As a result, farmers in the country's northern part are cultivating BT brinjal for the last three to four years and earned huge money. It shows that cultivation of BT brinjal raised yields by 20 to 51 percent. Yield increases arise because BT farmers harvest more eggplant and because fewer fruits are discarded due to insect damaged. Farmers sell more eggplant and receive a higher price.
Participants from USAID headquarters in Washington D.C., USAID Dhaka Office; project management personnel of BT brinjal, 3R-gene potato and golden rice projects from USA, India and Bangladesh and a team of journalists attended the event.
Science Advisor of Plant Biotechnology of United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Dr. Chris Peterson gave welcome speech while Director of the project Dr. Maricelis Acevedo briefed about the BT brinjal project activities in Bangladesh.



« PreviousNext »

