Three crore doses of C-19 vaccines to reach by Jan: Health Minister

Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Sunday said three crore doses of vaccines had been booked to combat coronavirus in primary stages.

Bangladesh will get those vaccines after January 15 gradually.

Zahid Maleque came up with the remark while addressing a programme of National Guidelines on Covid-19 at a hotel in the capital on Sunday.

An agreement, to this end, was signed between the Serum Institute of India, Beximco of Bangladesh and the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Sunday.

Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, Director General of DGHS, and Nazmul Hassan Papon, Managing Director of Beximco, signed the agreement in presence of Health Minister Zahid Maleque in the city's Mohakhali area.

The Health Minister said, "We could get the vaccine after mid-January. These three crore doses will not come at one go. It will come in six months gradually. They will give us 50 lakh doses every month. We can give these 5 million dose vaccines among 2.5 million people as two doses will be required for each person."

"Despite the agreement with Serum for three crore vaccines, the vaccine will be demanded for all the people of Bangladesh. If they cannot provide, another agreement will be inked with someone else," added the minister.

He farther said "Arrangements have been made to bring the vaccines, places have been prepared to keep them and training of manpower required for vaccination is also underway. DGHS is taking care of whatever is needed locally. All are in the final stages."

Moreover, Additional Director General (Administration) Prof Nasima Sultana and Additional Director General (Research and Development) Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora were also present at the programme.






