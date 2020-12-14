Case proceeding against Matiur Rahman stayed

The High Court (HC) on Sunday stayed for six months the proceedings of the case against Daily Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman in the case filed over the death of Dhaka Residential Model School and College student Naimul Abrar Rahat in 2019.

The court also issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain why the proceedings against Matiur Rahman would not be quashed.

The virtual HC bench of Justice Md Rezaul Haque and Justice Md Atoar Rahman stayed the proceeding after hearing a petition filed by Matiur Rahman on December 6 challenging the legality over framing charge against him.

Senior lawyer Rokanuddin Mahmud and Mustafizur Rahman Khan argued for Matiur Rahman while Deputy Attorney General Saifuddin Khaled represented the state during the virtual hearing of the petition.

After the order of the HC, lawyer Mustafizur Rahman Khan told the journalist that Matiur Rahman was not present at the place. He was not involved with the programme. There was no element for framing charges against him in the case. Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Emrul Kayesh framed the charge against Matiur Rahman and eight others on November 12.







