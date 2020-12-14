10 to die for killing Ctg UP Chairman

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 13: A speedy trial tribunal here on Sunday sentenced 10 people to death and five others to life-term imprisonment for killing Awami League leader Amzad Hossain, former Chairman of Sonakania Union Parishad under Satkania Upazila.

Chattogram Divisional Speedy Trial Tribunal Judge AKM Mozammel Haque handed down the verdict, 21 years after the murder.

The convicts are Manik, Tarek, Faruk Ahmed, Bashir Ahmed, Idris, Zahed, Rashed, Nasir Uddin including Nejamuddin Chowdhury incumbent Chairman of Satkania Sadar Union Parishad and Jashim Uddin of Sonakania in Satkania upazila. Another convict Lutfur Rahman Lutu died during the trial proceedings.

The tribunal also acquitted four people as charges brought against them could not be proven. According to the prosecution, Amzad Hossain, Chairman of Sonakania Union Parishad and an Awami League leader of Satkania upazila, was shot dead by the convicts on October 4 in 1999.

Rawshan Akter, wife of the UP chairman, filed a case with Satkania Police Station against 20 people.

On December 22 in 2000, police submitted charge sheet against 20 people. Of the accused, nine were tried in absentia.

On November 11, the court sent 10 convicts to jail after rejecting their bail petitions. Rawshan said she was happy with the verdict. "I have been waiting for the verdict for the last 21 years," she said.







