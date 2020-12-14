Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 December, 2020, 3:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Coronavirus: 1,799 new cases, 37 deaths reported in Bangladesh       3 to die, 6 jailed in Tangail murder      
Home Back Page

10 to die for killing Ctg UP Chairman

Published : Monday, 14 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 13: A speedy trial tribunal here on Sunday sentenced 10 people to death and five others to life-term imprisonment for killing Awami League leader Amzad Hossain, former Chairman of Sonakania Union Parishad under Satkania Upazila.
Chattogram Divisional Speedy Trial Tribunal Judge AKM Mozammel Haque handed down the verdict, 21 years after the murder.
The convicts are Manik, Tarek, Faruk Ahmed, Bashir Ahmed, Idris, Zahed, Rashed, Nasir Uddin including Nejamuddin Chowdhury incumbent Chairman of Satkania Sadar Union Parishad and Jashim Uddin of Sonakania in Satkania upazila. Another convict Lutfur Rahman Lutu died during the trial proceedings.
The tribunal also acquitted four people as charges brought against them could not be proven. According to the prosecution, Amzad Hossain, Chairman of Sonakania Union Parishad and an Awami League leader of Satkania upazila, was shot dead by the convicts on October 4 in 1999.
Rawshan Akter, wife of the UP chairman, filed a case with Satkania Police Station against 20 people.
On December 22 in 2000, police submitted charge sheet against 20 people. Of the accused, nine were tried in absentia.
On November 11, the court sent 10 convicts to jail after rejecting their bail petitions. Rawshan said she was happy with the verdict. "I have been waiting for the verdict for the last 21 years," she said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BT brinjal reduces toxicity of pesticides up to 76pc: Study
India farmers intensify protests as deadlock over new laws continue
Three crore doses of C-19 vaccines to reach by Jan: Health Minister
Case proceeding against Matiur Rahman stayed
10 to die for killing Ctg UP Chairman
HC asks govt to display chart of C-19 test charges in all medicare centres
Explanation sought from lower court
Govt taking preparation to bring children back to schools: PM


Latest News
Coronavirus: 1,799 new cases, 37 deaths reported in Bangladesh
Obaidul Quader for building united resistance to eliminate communal forces
Old man found throat-slit in Rajshahi
Bangladeshi gets death for killing girlfriend in Singapore
Another bomb found at Shahjalal airport
BAF to replace 3 contingents in MONUSCO
Desco to provide smart prepaid meters to all customers by 2023
Malaysia's Top Glove reports worker's death due to corona
3 to die, 6 jailed in Tangail murder
DSCC Mayor: Remain alert against communal fundamentalist forces
Most Read News
Hefajat Secretary General Nur Hossain Kasemi dies
Sinha murder: OC Pradip, 14 others chargesheeted
Corona vaccine to be available in January: Health Minister
Private schools to broadcast admission lottery live
'Ekushey Book Fair' to be held physically not virtually
Car hits multiple protesters in NY, causing injuries
Focus should be shifting Rohingyas to Rakhine not Bhasan Char
Saga of Padma Bridge  
Sinha killed 'in planned way' as he learnt OC Pradeep's yaba business: RAB
Woman among two arrested over gang rape in Madaripur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft