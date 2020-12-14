HC asks govt to display chart of C-19 test charges in all medicare centres

The High Court (HC) on Sunday asked the government to display a chart of fixed charges for the tests of Covid-19 patients at key points of all hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centres in seven days across the country.

The HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam passed the order after hearing on a writ petition filed by Human Rights Lawyers and Securing Environment Society of Bangladesh (HRLSESB).

During hearing on the writ petition, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) submitted the chart through the attorney general's office before the HC bench. According to the revised chart prepared by DGHS, Tk 500 has been fixed for CBC test, Tk 600 for CRP test, Tk 1,000 for LFT test, Tk 800 for S. Creatimr test, Tk 1,000 for S. Electrolgle test, Tk 1,500 for D.Dimer test, Tk 1,200 for S. Ferrition test, Tk 2,000 for S. Procalcitonin test, Tk 6,000 for CT Scan-Chest test, Tk 400 for Chest x-ray-Analogue and Tk 600 for Chest X-ray-Digital tests.

The HC bench also ordered the Health Secretary and Director General of DGHS to submit the revised charts of other medical tests and a report on the progress of forming a health commission in a month. It also set January 20 for further hearing and passing order on this issue.

Lawyer Dr Bashir Ahmed appeared for the writ petitioner while Assistant Attorney General Kalipada Mridha represented the State. On September 1, the HC bench wanted the revised charts of fees and charges for medical tests at private clinics, hospitals and diagnostic centres.

Following the same writ petition, the HC on July 24 in 2018 had directed that private clinics, hospitals and diagnostic centres must display the charts of their charges and fees in public view.n





