Explanation sought from lower court

The High Court (HC) on Sunday issued a rule asking the government to explain in 10 days why the lower court order that granted bail to suspended Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Prisons Bazlur Rashid in a graft case filed over amassing illegal wealth of Tk 3.14 crore should not be cancelled.

The virtual HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Ahmed Sohel issued the rule after hearing a revision petition filed by Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) seeking cancel of the bail order.



