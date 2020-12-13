Video
Pvt hospitals fleecing people in name of  C-19 treatment, says Zafrullah

Published : Sunday, 13 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

Ganashasthaya Kendra founder and trustee Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury alleged  private hospitals are robbing patients in the name of corona treatment.
Dr Zafrullah has made the allegation while speaking as chief guest at the Debate Competition of the Shadow Parliament on the second wave of coronavirus at the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (FDC) at Tejgaon in the capital.
He said cost of corona treatment is skyrocketing. Although the price of 1 thousand liters of oxygen is only Tk 70, some hospitals are charging Tk 15,000 to Tk 20,000.
"Doctors take commissions in the name of various
tests" Zafrullah alleged and said "What is going on in the name of treatment is by no means desirable. The government needs strict supervision in this regard, so that ordinary people can easily get treatment without being cheated."
He also said government should involve private pharmaceutical companies to reduce coronavirus vaccine price.
Mentioning 'there is no substitute except public awareness to deal with the second wave of coronavirus.' He said, "But it is not possible by mobile court or by imposing fine. It is important to distribute masks to all as a public service incentive."


