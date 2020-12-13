Boring works of second tube begin

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 12: Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader formally opened the boring works of the second tube of Bangabandhu Tunnel under the Karnaphuli River through videoconferencing from his official residence on Saturday noon.

The boring works, started from Anoawra end, will conclude at Patenga by the end of 2021. Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury Javed, Cabinet Secretary Khondker Anwarul Islam, Bridges Division Secretary M Belayet Hussain and Project Director Harunur Rashid Chowdhury spoke on the occasion.

In his inaugural speech, the Minister claimed that more than 61 per cent work of the tunnel has been completed. He said the tunnel under a river is the first of its kind in South Asia.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Project Director Harunur Rashid Chowdhury said, "We hope the boring works of the second tube of the tunnel will be completed by the end of next year."

Boring works of the first tube have been completed in the first week of August after continuous digging of 18 months.

Harunur Rashid said, "If the works continue without any obstacle, the inauguration of the tunnel is expected in December 2022."

Meanwhile, the boring machine had started digging the soil for the first tube from the Patenga end and moved towards to the other end at a depth about 18-31 metres under the river. The concrete segments had been joined by machines to construct the tunnel structure.

Presently, the machine will start the digging of second tube from Anowara end towards the Patenga end of the tube.

The two tubes of the tunnel stretching 2,450 meters each. The tubes comprise

four lanes and each tube measures 35 feet wide and 16 feet high. Bangladesh Bridge Authority is constructing the 3.5 kilometers long country's first-ever four-lane Bangabandhu tunnel under the Karnaphuli River with an approach road of 4.89 kilometers alongside 740 meters of bridge linking the main port city with southern region of Chattogram, sources said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the boring works of the first tube on February 24 in 2019.

The tunnel is being built at a cost of Tk 9,880 crore to turn Chattogram into 'One City Two Towns'. The total length of the proposed tunnel will be around 9.092 kilometres, including 3.50 kilometres of tunnel under the Karnaphuli River with an approach road of 4.89 kilometres alongside 740 metres of bridges linking the main port city and western side of the Karnaphuli River along with the heavy industry-prone eastern side of the river.

It will cut the road distance between Chattogram and Cox's Bazar, apart from easing the traffic on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway entering the port city to go to other parts of Chattogram Division.






