Sunday, 13 December, 2020
As Paris climate pact turns 5, leaders urged to keep ambition high

Published : Sunday, 13 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

After five years of Paris Climate Pact, nearly 200 countries have agreed to limit the average rise in global temperatures.
Now environment experts, activists and officials have also given emphasis  on various subjects of the planet which is needed to protect including tropical forests, wetlands and coastal mangroves are also become some important issues simultaneously as like keeping global warming, preferably to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
Ahead of a UN Climate Ambition Summit to mark the fifth anniversary of the Paris accord on Saturday, held online due to the Covid-19 pandemic, they said threats to plants, wildlife, human health and the climate should be confronted together.
"It is time for nature to have a more prominent role in climate discussions and solutions, said Brian O'Donnell, director of the Campaign for Nature, which works with scientists, indigenous people and conservation groups.
"Global leaders cannot longer deal with the climate and biodiversity crises in isolation if we are to be
successful in addressing either of them, he added in a statement.
It noted scientific estimates that protecting the planet's ecosystem could provide at least a third of the reductions in emission needed by 2030 to meet the aims of the Paris Pact.
Under the deal, nearly 200 countries agreed to limit the average rise in global temperatures to "well below" 2 degrees Celsius and ideally to 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial times.
But the Earth has already heated up by about 1.2 degrees Celsius and is on track to warm by more than 3 degrees Celsius by the end of the century, the United Nations said this week .  
In 2019, a UN climate science report said the way the world manages land, and how food is produced and consumed, had to change to curb global warming-or food security, health and biodiversity would be at risk.






