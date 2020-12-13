DCCs to get control of WASA canals by January

The canals (khals) under Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (DWASA) in the capital city would be handed over to the two city corporations in January next year.

"Most city khals were grabbed by illegal occupiers. As a result, the citizens have been facing nagging water-logging every year, as khals are unable to discharge additional flow of water during the monsoon. In this situation, the government has taken up a plan to hand over the khals to the city corporations, so that initiatives can be taken to remove water by regularly maintaining the khals," Local Government Minister Md Tajul Islam on Saturday said while addressing a programme organized to hand over mobile hand-washing units for the citizens.

Dhaka WASA authorities initiated the hand washing vehicles with soap and water for creating awareness and habit of hand washing among the citizens and ensuring facility to wash hands in the open space to contain Covid-19 transmission with the support of Water Aid

Bangladesh.

Dhaka WASA Managing Director Taqsem A Khan, Local Government Division Additional Secretary Mohammad Ibrahim, Water Aid Country Director Hasin Jahan also spoke at the event organized at WASA Bhaban in Karwan Bazar on Saturday.

Tajul Islam said his Ministry has already formed an expert committee to recommend to the government the procedures of handing over the WASA khals to the city corporations. Once the committee submits its report, the process of khal handing over would start.

"If it's not possible by December, it would be handed over in January," he hoped.

He also assured that the khals and lands belonging to the rivers surrounding the Dhaka city would be recovered from the grabbers. "No one is above the law-above the Constitution. If necessary, legal actions will be taken to recover the khals and river lands," he warned.

The Minister also urged the people to regularly use face masks and wash hands from time to time to contain the transmission of deadly coronavirus to save the people of the country.







