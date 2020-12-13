Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 December, 2020, 8:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Ctg judges rally in protest against vandalism of Bangabandhu sculpture

Published : Sunday, 13 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

Judges in Chattogram have held a rally to protest the defacement of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's sculpture amid a growing clamour against the construction of statues by Islamist groups in the country.
The judges staged a human-chain protest outside the Dampara Police Line on Saturday before marching towards the Zilla Shilpakala Academy and joining a rally organised by public servants.
Explaining the reason for holding the demonstration, Chattogram Metropolitan Sessions Judge Sheikh Ashfaqur Rahman said, "We may be judges, but we are still humans. Our hearts bleed when the statue of the Father of the Nation is vandalised."
Chattogram District and Sessions Judge Md Ismail Hossain said, "Judges deliver justice, and at the same time, are citizens too. It is the duty of the judges as citizens to join the protest."
The judges united under the banner of 'Bangladesh Judicial Service Association, Chattogram District Committee' and chanted slogans like - 'We will preserve the dignity of the Father of the Nation, we will keep it shining'.     "As many as 100 judges of Chattogram district have joined the protest rally. They want the country and the nation to know that judges don't only adjudicate, they also know how to take part in protest rallies," Judge Ismail said.
"Judges will make no compromise when the Father of the Nation is in question. The Constitution has given us the duty to keep the honour of the Father of the Nation intact."
Judges from different courts, including Chattogram district, metropolitan and chief judicial magistrate's courts, participated in the procession.
"We've observed a repulsive initiative and its reaction over the last several days. It has deeply affected us. An Islamist group has displayed the audacity of vandalising the sculpture of the greatest Bangali in a thousand years, the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," said Judge Ashfaqur.
"The initiatives these radical groups have taken in different countries around the world have not just caused harm to those nations but to Islam itself. They do not realise how little they actually know. The most beautiful aspect of Islam is that wherever it has gone, it has adopted the area's culture."
"But some radical groups are in denial. Islam has spread and expanded through beauty. These people are bringing more harm to Islam."
    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pvt hospitals fleecing people in name of  C-19 treatment, says Zafrullah
Boring works of second tube begin
As Paris climate pact turns 5, leaders urged to keep ambition high
Declare climate emergency, UN chief tells world leaders
DCCs to get control of WASA canals by January
Ctg judges rally in protest against vandalism of Bangabandhu sculpture
coronavirus update bangladesh
C-19 death toll crosses 7,000 mark in country


Latest News
Domingo returns home to celebrate Christmas with family
Hundreds missing in Nigeria school attack
Barcelona skateboarder proves height is no big deal
World needs to declare 'climate emergency' - UN
Americans will receive Pfizer vaccine from Monday
Barishal defies Naim’s century to seal Bangabandhu T20 Cup playoffs
PM urges developed nations to fulfill climate pledges
Skipper Jamal Bhuyan tests positive for COVID-19
'Govt spends Tk 4 lakh for each coronavirus patient at ICU'
bKash offers cashback up to 20 pc at 4500 outlets
Most Read News
Judges' human chain protesting vandalism of Bangabandhu's sculpture
Bangladesh's coronavirus death surpasses 7,000
PEARL OF AFRICA
Govt secondary schools admission process from Dec 15
Educating children with special needs during C-19
Hefazat Secy Gen Nur Hossain's condition deteriorates
Ctg-bound Biman flight lands in Sylhet due to dense fog
Sinha murder: RAB to submit chargesheet against 15 accused on Sunday
Moulana Bhasani's 140th birth anniversary observed
Actor Arifin Shuvoo infected with COVID-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft