C-19 death toll crosses 7,000 mark in country

With the deaths of 34 more people in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Saturday, the death toll from the deadly virus has surpassed 7,000-mark in the country, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services.

The total number of deaths has now reached 7,020 and the death rate stands at 1.44 per cent.

As many as 1,329 new cases were detected during the period, bringing the total number of infections to 489,178.

Besides, 3,185 patients were recovered from Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 417,503 with 85.35 per cent recovery rate.

A total of 12,630 samples were tested at 140 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 2,956,882 samples have been tested in the country so far.

The latest day's infection rate was 10.52 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 16.54 per cent.

Among the 34, 23 were men while 11 women. Thirty-two of them died at different hospitals across the country while two at home. Of them, 24 died in Dhaka, four in Chattogram, two each in Sylhet and Rangpur and one each in Barishal and Mymensingh divisions.

Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8. The infection number reached the 300,000-mark on August 26. The first death was reported on March 18 and the death toll exceeded 6,000 on November 4. It took only five weeks to reach the death toll to 7000.

A total of 71.1 million people have been infected with coronavirus globally and over 1.5 million of them died, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

The global caseload stood at 71,148,364 with 1,596,108 fatalities on Saturday.





