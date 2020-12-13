Submit LPG pricing proposals by Dec 14 or face action

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has asked the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) companies, including Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC), to submit LPG pricing proposals at the consumer level to the BERC before December 14 as per the court verdict.

Otherwise, the regulatory body said it will take action as per rules.

"The court is scheduled to sit on December 15 to hear from the regulatory body on the issue. That's why we're trying to declare a public hearing date. The private companies urged to extend the proposal submission date on December 30, but we don't have other option," BERC Chairman Abdul Jalil told the media on Saturday.

The move to fix LPG price by the BERC came against the backdrop of a showcause notice issued by the High Court, seeking explanation on why action would not be taken against the energy product regulator for its failure to set LPG price. Following the verdict, BERC took an initiative to fix the retail price of LPG through enacting a pricing policy like that of natural gas and electricity as per the High Court order and asked the local LPG producers, including state-owned LPG company, to send their respective proposals to the regulatory body to facilitate holding the public hearing to be started from December 14.

BPC in a letter to the BERC said they were empowered by the government to fix the LPG price. Mentioning the 'Public Corporation (Management Co-ordination) Ordinance -1986' BPC's Managing Director M Fazlur Rahman Khan said this in a letter to the BERC.

"The ministry or division which has the administrative control over a public corporation shall determine the policy relating to the price of goods and services produced and rendered by such corporation and its enterprises, and the corporation shall fix the price of such goods and services according to such policy," BPC said quoting from 'the pricing policy of public corporation'."

However, there is no LPG price monitoring system or existence of energy pricing policy to discuss the issue although LPG consumption in the country has increased four times in between 2016 and 2020.

About 26 LPG companies are now dominating the unlimited market who supplies over 1.0 million tonnes of LPG each year in the country. Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) has a very insignificant market here.

However, this order compelled the energy regulator to take up the initiative. Currently, only 18 out of 58 approved companies, including state-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation, market LPG across the country after importing it. Meanwhile, the government recently amended the law that empowered it (BERC) to review the prices of gas and electricity whenever it wishes, but BPC was disobeying the order.







