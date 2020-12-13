Video
Sunday, 13 December, 2020
Home Front Page

Govt officers vow to uphold image of Bangabandhu

Published : Sunday, 13 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Staff Correspondent

Government officers held protest programmes across the country, including in the capital, pledging not to allow any insult of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The photo was taken from Bangabandhu International Conference Centre on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Government officers of the country will not allow any kind of insult and disrespect of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Officers of all Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) cadres on Saturday pledged this by staging protest assemblies all over the country including Dhaka. Non-cadre officers were also present at the protest assemblies.
Centrally the assembly was held at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar under the banner of 'Government Officers Forum.' At the same time, government officers held rallies in different districts and upazilas across the country.
In Dhaka Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister's Office Ahmad Kaikaus in his presidential address said, "We will not allow any injustice or disrespect to the Father of the Nation in our lifetime. This is today's oath."
"We are the servants of     the people. The Constitution mentions the Father of the Nation. Our responsibility is to uphold the Constitution. If we exist, the Father of the Nation has no chance of being denigrated. We have come to commit to the whole nation that we will not allow such an incident to happen," he added.
Calling on everyone to say the words 'Joy Bangla' from now, Ahmad Kaikaus said, "The word Joy Bangla is from the War of Liberation. Permission will be sought from the government if necessary to use the term."
The rally was held under the slogan 'Respect of the Father of the Nation, we will keep bright.' The welcome remark was made by Helal Uddin Ahmed, President, Bangladesh Administration Service Association and Senior Secretary of Local Government Department.
He said, "It is constitutionally recognized that Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is our Father of the Nation. Bangabandhu and Independence are inextricably related."
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed vowed to resist any kind of attack on the Constitution and the State.
In his remark Benazir said, "We will deal with everything along with 18 crore people and the State. The pro-State forces are stronger. Never dare to go against the State as it means opposing the 18 crore people."
"The attack on the sculpture of Bangabandhu is tantamount to an attack on the Constitution, country and its people. The State will strictly combat such attacks as per the existing laws and regulations, if necessary," he added.
Senior secretaries, secretaries and officers of the same rank, chiefs of various organisations, officers of 29 cadres, and officers of various posts from different government institutions were present at the protest assembly.


