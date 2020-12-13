Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 December, 2020, 8:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Football racism no black and white issue in central Europe

Published : Sunday, 13 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

BUCHAREST, DEC 12: As the dust still rises on football's night of racist accusations in Paris, the battlelines are being drawn in Romania, home of the fourth official whose use of the word "negru" prompted a player walk-off during Basaksehir's Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain.
While some believe that Sebastian Coltescu and the comments he made were the product of linguistic misunderstanding, others feel that it is simply emblematic of a society riddled with racism and homophobia.
This is what happened. In the 14th minute of Tuesday's game, a touchline argument broke out over accusations that Coltescu had described Basaksehir's Cameroonian assistant coach Pierre Webo as "negru", the Romanian for "black".
"It's the black over there," he said.
That has become the key line of the debate, the one that led to Basaksehir's Senegalese forward Demba Ba remonstrating with the official in English.
"When you mention a white guy, you never say 'this white guy', you just say 'this guy', so why when you mention a black guy do you say 'this black guy?'" he can clearly be heard saying.
The players walked off, returning the next day with a different set of officials to finish the match, since when sportsmen, sociologists and linguists from Romania have been analysing every word from every aspect with every nuance.
In Bucharest, many voices are calling for patience until governing body UEFA releases its findings.
On social networks, however, there is broad criticism of the European football authorities and suggestions of double-standards for not having reacted when Romanian sportsmen have been referred to as "Gypsies" -- a pejorative term designating the Roma.
But the President of the Romanian Football Federation (FRF) Razvan Burleanu is firm.  "These words have no place in a stadium," he said.
Ditto for Sports Minister Ionut Stroe, who quickly presented his "apologies in the name of Romanian sport".
In the local media, however, opinions are divided.
"In Romanian, to say that someone is black ('negru') is not an offense, but a reference to the colour of their skin, a simple precision," said veteran sports journalist Ovidiu Ioanitoaia.
His younger colleague Theodor Jumatate, however, takes a different view.
"It is the most brutal expression of racism, the very essence of humiliation," he says.
President of the anti-discrimination Council (CNCD), Csaba Asztalos, stressed that "sport, and football in particular, cannot be immune to this very present scourge of Romanian society".
'Laxity'
Asztalos is getting used to these matters with other incidents of supporters imitating monkey cries or throwing a banana in the direction of a Brazilian player.
In an interview with AFP, he denounced the "laxity" of the clubs and of the Romanian professional football league (LPF).
In neighbouring Bulgaria, similar incidents punctuated a qualifying match for Euro 2020 against England in October 2019.
The subsequent fall-out led to Bulgaria coach Krasimir Balakov resigning along with the country's FA chief, Borislav Mihaylov.
Several Bulgarian clubs, as well as the national team, had previously been sanctioned by UEFA for "racist behaviour" in the stands.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ronaldo and Bronze top Fifa "The Best" finalists lists
Football racism no black and white issue in central Europe
Everton blame Covid for record £140 million loss
French football clubs fear financial hit from Mediapro withdrawal
Kyle Jamieson's five leave West Indies reeling
Brendon Taylor declines LPL commentary offer
Fit-again Sharma to join India tour in Australia
Teams taking preparation for curtain-raiser Federation Cup


Latest News
Domingo returns home to celebrate Christmas with family
Hundreds missing in Nigeria school attack
Barcelona skateboarder proves height is no big deal
World needs to declare 'climate emergency' - UN
Americans will receive Pfizer vaccine from Monday
Barishal defies Naim’s century to seal Bangabandhu T20 Cup playoffs
PM urges developed nations to fulfill climate pledges
Skipper Jamal Bhuyan tests positive for COVID-19
'Govt spends Tk 4 lakh for each coronavirus patient at ICU'
bKash offers cashback up to 20 pc at 4500 outlets
Most Read News
Judges' human chain protesting vandalism of Bangabandhu's sculpture
Bangladesh's coronavirus death surpasses 7,000
PEARL OF AFRICA
Govt secondary schools admission process from Dec 15
Educating children with special needs during C-19
Hefazat Secy Gen Nur Hossain's condition deteriorates
Ctg-bound Biman flight lands in Sylhet due to dense fog
Sinha murder: RAB to submit chargesheet against 15 accused on Sunday
Moulana Bhasani's 140th birth anniversary observed
Actor Arifin Shuvoo infected with COVID-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft