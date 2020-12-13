Video
Sunday, 13 December, 2020, 8:10 AM
Everton blame Covid for record £140 million loss

Published : Sunday, 13 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

LONDON, DEC 12: Everton have announced club record losses of £139.9 million ($186 million) after the implications of the coronavirus pandemic significantly impacted revenues.
The Toffees said the impact of Covid-19 amounted to an unforeseen loss of £67.3 million due to a cut in matchday revenue and television rebates.
However, the figures show Everton would still have made a huge loss without the disruption of the pandemic after also posting a then-record loss of £111.8 million last year.
The club spent £113 million on new players for the 2019/20 season and have splashed another £70 million in the most recent transfer window as well as recruiting Carlo Ancelotti as manager on a lucrative four-and-a-half year deal in December 2019.
The sacking of former manager Marco Silva and his coaching staff a year ago amounted to £6.6 million in compensation costs, while another £20 million was spent on preparation for a new stadium. Everton chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale said: "The impact of Covid-19 having a profound, wide-reaching and material impact on our figures.    -AFP


