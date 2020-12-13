Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 December, 2020, 8:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Fit-again Sharma to join India tour in Australia

Published : Sunday, 13 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

NEW DELHI, DEC 12: Key batsman Rohit Sharma has recovered from a hamstring injury and been cleared to join India's tour in Australia, the national board said Saturday.
Media reports said the 33-year-old will fly to Australia on Sunday to start the two weeks of quarantine that will see him miss the first two of the four Tests that start December 17 in Adelaide.
Sharma "completed his rehabilitation process at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore and is now clinically fit," the Board of Control for Cricket in India said in a statement.
The Mumbai Indians captain has been at the national centre since November 19 after suffering a left hamstring injury during the Indian Premier League.
He had been given a detailed programme to follow during the two weeks he will be quarantined for in Australia, the statement said.
Doctors will check Sharma's fitness again after the quarantine and make a call on his participation in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Australia are just ahead of India in the world rankings and the Adelaide game will be the visitors' first day-night five-day game on foreign soil.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ronaldo and Bronze top Fifa "The Best" finalists lists
Football racism no black and white issue in central Europe
Everton blame Covid for record £140 million loss
French football clubs fear financial hit from Mediapro withdrawal
Kyle Jamieson's five leave West Indies reeling
Brendon Taylor declines LPL commentary offer
Fit-again Sharma to join India tour in Australia
Teams taking preparation for curtain-raiser Federation Cup


Latest News
Domingo returns home to celebrate Christmas with family
Hundreds missing in Nigeria school attack
Barcelona skateboarder proves height is no big deal
World needs to declare 'climate emergency' - UN
Americans will receive Pfizer vaccine from Monday
Barishal defies Naim’s century to seal Bangabandhu T20 Cup playoffs
PM urges developed nations to fulfill climate pledges
Skipper Jamal Bhuyan tests positive for COVID-19
'Govt spends Tk 4 lakh for each coronavirus patient at ICU'
bKash offers cashback up to 20 pc at 4500 outlets
Most Read News
Judges' human chain protesting vandalism of Bangabandhu's sculpture
Bangladesh's coronavirus death surpasses 7,000
PEARL OF AFRICA
Govt secondary schools admission process from Dec 15
Educating children with special needs during C-19
Hefazat Secy Gen Nur Hossain's condition deteriorates
Ctg-bound Biman flight lands in Sylhet due to dense fog
Sinha murder: RAB to submit chargesheet against 15 accused on Sunday
Moulana Bhasani's 140th birth anniversary observed
Actor Arifin Shuvoo infected with COVID-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft