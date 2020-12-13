Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 December, 2020, 8:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Teams taking preparation for curtain-raiser Federation Cup

Published : Sunday, 13 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

The first tournament of the new football season, the curtain-raiser Federation Cup Football, will begin from December 22 at Bangabandhu National Stadium in the city.
Most of the clubs are passing busy time to make them prepare for the first tournament of this season.
Thirteen clubs - Bashundhara Kings, Abahani Limited, Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra Limited, Saif Sporting Club, Arambagh Krira Sangha, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra, Chattogram Abahani Limited, Mohammedan Sporting Club, Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society, Brothers Union Club, Bangladesh Police Football Club and Uttar Baridhara Club - will take part in this season's Federation Cup.
The Federation Cup is generally considered as a preparatory tournament for the professional league. After the formation of the new team, what kind of strength, where the team's weakness, all these are tested in the Federation Cup.
But this time the context is different. The footballers will play in their old club because the Bangladesh Premier League was abandoned midway last season due to the coronavirus pandemic. That's why the strength of the clubs in the abandoned season will be the same as in the new season.
Bashundhara Kings clinched their maiden title of the last season of the Federation Cup.
In the final, they defeated Muslim Friends Society 2-1 to clinch the title of the Federation Cup. Abahani could not reach the semifinal of the last Federation Cup when Rahmatganj showed Abahani the exit door in the tournament by beating them 4-3 in penalty shootout in the quarterfinal.
The traditional old Dhaka 'outfit' Rahmatganj then stunned another giant Mohammedan by reaching the last Federation Cup final after handing the Motijheel outfit by a solitary goal defeat in the first semi-final.
This season Bashundhara Kings, Abahani Limited, Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra and Saif Sporting Club must fight for the crown and the teams are taking well preparation for the battle.
Many clubs also kept respect for Rahmatganj in their mind because Rahmatganj were the runners-up of last year's Federation Cup. However, the performance of the field will change all the calculations. Those who will be able to play well, the first trophy of the season will go to their home.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ronaldo and Bronze top Fifa "The Best" finalists lists
Football racism no black and white issue in central Europe
Everton blame Covid for record £140 million loss
French football clubs fear financial hit from Mediapro withdrawal
Kyle Jamieson's five leave West Indies reeling
Brendon Taylor declines LPL commentary offer
Fit-again Sharma to join India tour in Australia
Teams taking preparation for curtain-raiser Federation Cup


Latest News
Domingo returns home to celebrate Christmas with family
Hundreds missing in Nigeria school attack
Barcelona skateboarder proves height is no big deal
World needs to declare 'climate emergency' - UN
Americans will receive Pfizer vaccine from Monday
Barishal defies Naim’s century to seal Bangabandhu T20 Cup playoffs
PM urges developed nations to fulfill climate pledges
Skipper Jamal Bhuyan tests positive for COVID-19
'Govt spends Tk 4 lakh for each coronavirus patient at ICU'
bKash offers cashback up to 20 pc at 4500 outlets
Most Read News
Judges' human chain protesting vandalism of Bangabandhu's sculpture
Bangladesh's coronavirus death surpasses 7,000
PEARL OF AFRICA
Govt secondary schools admission process from Dec 15
Educating children with special needs during C-19
Hefazat Secy Gen Nur Hossain's condition deteriorates
Ctg-bound Biman flight lands in Sylhet due to dense fog
Sinha murder: RAB to submit chargesheet against 15 accused on Sunday
Moulana Bhasani's 140th birth anniversary observed
Actor Arifin Shuvoo infected with COVID-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft