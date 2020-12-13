Three matches of Bangabandhu V-day Volleyball decided in opener

Three matches of the Bangabandhu Victory Day Volleyball competition were decided on the opening day at Shaheed Noor Hossain National Volleyball Stadium in the city's Palton.

In the day's lone opening match of the women's division, Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party beat Jamalpur District Kabaddi Academy by a straight 3-0 set.

In the men's division matches, Bangladesh Army defeated Bangladesh Jail while Bangladesh Power Development Board outplayed Bangladesh Air Force, both by 3-0 sets.

Earlier, Commerce Secretary Dr Mohammad Jafar Uddin formally inaugurated the meet as the chief guest.

BVF general secretary Ashikur Rahman Miku, tournament committee's secretary and BVF joint secretary advocate Fazle Rabbi Babul, BVF treasurer Asim Saha, BVF members Zahirul Islam Chowdhury, Kazi Abdul Hannan and Somiron Ghosh, were among others, also present in the opening ceremony.

Organised by Bangladesh Volleyball Federation (BVF), a total of nine teams, including Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Navy, Bangladesh Air Force, Bangladesh Police, Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense party, Bangladesh Power Development Board and Titas Club, are taking part in the meet.

Three women's teams - Bangladesh Ansar and VDP, Bangladesh Police and Jamalpur District Kabaddi Academy women's teams are also participating in the competition for the first time.

The competition is being held to celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. -BSS

















