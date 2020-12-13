Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 December, 2020, 8:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Three matches of Bangabandhu V-day Volleyball decided in opener

Published : Sunday, 13 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

Three matches of the Bangabandhu Victory Day Volleyball competition were decided on the opening day at Shaheed Noor Hossain National Volleyball Stadium in the city's Palton.
In the day's lone opening match of the women's division, Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party beat Jamalpur District Kabaddi Academy by a straight 3-0 set.
In the men's division matches, Bangladesh Army defeated Bangladesh Jail while Bangladesh Power Development Board outplayed Bangladesh Air Force, both by 3-0 sets.
Earlier, Commerce Secretary Dr Mohammad Jafar Uddin formally inaugurated the meet as the chief guest.
BVF general secretary Ashikur Rahman Miku, tournament committee's secretary and BVF joint secretary advocate Fazle Rabbi Babul, BVF treasurer Asim Saha, BVF members Zahirul Islam Chowdhury, Kazi Abdul Hannan and Somiron Ghosh, were among others, also present in the opening ceremony.
Organised by Bangladesh Volleyball Federation (BVF), a total of nine teams, including Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Navy, Bangladesh Air Force, Bangladesh Police, Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense party, Bangladesh Power Development Board and Titas Club, are taking part in the meet.
Three women's teams - Bangladesh Ansar and VDP, Bangladesh Police and Jamalpur District Kabaddi Academy women's teams are also participating in the competition for the first time.
The competition is being held to celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ronaldo and Bronze top Fifa "The Best" finalists lists
Football racism no black and white issue in central Europe
Everton blame Covid for record £140 million loss
French football clubs fear financial hit from Mediapro withdrawal
Kyle Jamieson's five leave West Indies reeling
Brendon Taylor declines LPL commentary offer
Fit-again Sharma to join India tour in Australia
Teams taking preparation for curtain-raiser Federation Cup


Latest News
Domingo returns home to celebrate Christmas with family
Hundreds missing in Nigeria school attack
Barcelona skateboarder proves height is no big deal
World needs to declare 'climate emergency' - UN
Americans will receive Pfizer vaccine from Monday
Barishal defies Naim’s century to seal Bangabandhu T20 Cup playoffs
PM urges developed nations to fulfill climate pledges
Skipper Jamal Bhuyan tests positive for COVID-19
'Govt spends Tk 4 lakh for each coronavirus patient at ICU'
bKash offers cashback up to 20 pc at 4500 outlets
Most Read News
Judges' human chain protesting vandalism of Bangabandhu's sculpture
Bangladesh's coronavirus death surpasses 7,000
PEARL OF AFRICA
Govt secondary schools admission process from Dec 15
Educating children with special needs during C-19
Hefazat Secy Gen Nur Hossain's condition deteriorates
Ctg-bound Biman flight lands in Sylhet due to dense fog
Sinha murder: RAB to submit chargesheet against 15 accused on Sunday
Moulana Bhasani's 140th birth anniversary observed
Actor Arifin Shuvoo infected with COVID-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft