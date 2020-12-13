

Nayeem likely to miss series against WI due to finger injury

Nayeem, who was playing as 12th man for Beximco Dhaka in the match against Gemcon Khulna on Thursday sustained the injury while diving to save a ball.

"Nayeem Hasan is ruled out of the tournament due to his finger injury," a BCB press release confirmed today.

Nayeem is likely to need surgery to recover fully from the injury. However he is set to consult a specialist to determine the further course of action, said BCB chief physician Dr. Debashis Chowdhury.

"He sustained a fracture on his little finger during a match in the ongoing Bangabandhu T20 Cup," Dr. Chowdhury told the reporters here today.

"We have already taken an appointment with the specialist tomorrow in a bid to make plans for our next course of action."

He went on to say: "It is a matter of concern because it's a fracture. If an operation is needed, it will take time to heal."

West Indies is scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh in January for a full series. They are slated to play three Tests, three ODIs and two Twenty20 internationals, the length of the series may cut short. -BSS



















