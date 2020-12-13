

Jamal Bhuiyan infected with Coronavirus

Jamal along with the national team went to Qatar to play the away match of joint qualification round of FIFA World Cup and AFC Asian Cup against the host took place on 4th of December. The boys witnessed a 5-0 defeat in the match. While rest of the team took the flight home the very next day of the match, Jamal stayed behind to spend some personal time. There, he was tested positive for the noble virus recently. He was placed in isolation under supervision of Qatar Football Association.

The British coach said, "It is true. Jamal was infected with Coronavirus a few days ago and it is a bad news."

Jamal who was scheduled to play for Kolkata Mohammedan in the I-League and the league is to begin in January. The Bangladesh skipper was to join the team on 10th December and he got the bad news right before that. Now, the booter will have to wait for his recovery from the virus.



















