Barishal thru play-offs thumbing Dhaka by two runs



Afif Hossain Dhrubo and Towhid Hridoy of Fortune Barishal leaving the field after both scoring half century against Beximco Dhaka in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Saturday. photo: BCB

Ridding on wild swing of bats from Afif Hossain Dhurvo and Towhid Hridoy after to a straight fifty from the bat of opener Saif Hasan, Barishal build skyscraper of 193 runs spending three wickets. Saif pairing with skipper Tamim Iqbal laid the foundation of the innings. They jointly gathered 59 runs before Tamim's dismissal at 19. Parvez Emon was cut down at unlucky thirteen. Barishal were at 102 for three after 13.4 overs. The two young guns took the steering of the match from then and pushed the accelerator.

They remained undivided till the end of the innings standing windy partnership of 91 runs from 39 balls. Afif reached the fifty landmark with a single from the 4th delivery of the final over of the innings while Hridoy sent the ultimate delivery of over to the fence to complete his half century. Hridy took 22 balls only to pile up 51 runs hitting four maximums backed by twin boundaries. Afif in the contrary, had sent the ball to the crowd for five occasions against one rope kissing hit during his sharp 200 strike rated innings.

Rubel Hossain, Muktar Ali and Al-Amin Jr. shared Barishal three wickets among themselves.

Dhaka started to show the intent to cross the run-dam of Barishal. Naim Sheikh and Sabbir Romman the aggression that demand a high scoring match like this. But Sabbir couldn't go far as he was caught at deep midwicket in the very first ball after the powerplay. He managed 19 from 12 balls. Captain Mushfiqur Rahim once again threw his wicket trying to play improvising shot. He was legged before the wickets scoring five runs. Al-Amin Jr. had a duck as Dhaka started to shake in the middle with 62 for thee from 8.3 overs. Sorowardi Shuvo dismissed all the top BDs batsmen.

Naim had shown his muscle power after a gifted life from fielder Parvez Emon. Emon dropped Naim in the 5th ball of 13th over delivered by Kamrul Islam Rabbi when he was one short of fifty.

He reached three digit magical figure with a four against Taskin in the 1st ball of 18th over. He is the 3rd batsman to hit a ton in the event after Nazmul Shanto and Parvez Emon. Both the previous century came on December 8 during the match between Barishal and Rajshahi. He sublimed his 105-run's innings with seven over boundaries and eight boundaries. After Naim's departure Fazle Rabbi also got out with 41 off 28. FBs however, restricted BDs at 191 for six to grip the nail bitter.

The two sides will meet again on December 14 afternoon in the Eliminator of the event while Chattogram will take on Khulna in the 1st qualifier in the same day at the same venue's underlit affair.





Fortune Barishal confirmed the knock-out stage as the 4th team in the event after Gazi Group Chattogram, Gemcon Khulna and Beximco Dhaka. They won the battle against Beximco Dhaka by two runs on Saturday night at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka.Ridding on wild swing of bats from Afif Hossain Dhurvo and Towhid Hridoy after to a straight fifty from the bat of opener Saif Hasan, Barishal build skyscraper of 193 runs spending three wickets. Saif pairing with skipper Tamim Iqbal laid the foundation of the innings. They jointly gathered 59 runs before Tamim's dismissal at 19. Parvez Emon was cut down at unlucky thirteen. Barishal were at 102 for three after 13.4 overs. The two young guns took the steering of the match from then and pushed the accelerator.They remained undivided till the end of the innings standing windy partnership of 91 runs from 39 balls. Afif reached the fifty landmark with a single from the 4th delivery of the final over of the innings while Hridoy sent the ultimate delivery of over to the fence to complete his half century. Hridy took 22 balls only to pile up 51 runs hitting four maximums backed by twin boundaries. Afif in the contrary, had sent the ball to the crowd for five occasions against one rope kissing hit during his sharp 200 strike rated innings.Rubel Hossain, Muktar Ali and Al-Amin Jr. shared Barishal three wickets among themselves.Dhaka started to show the intent to cross the run-dam of Barishal. Naim Sheikh and Sabbir Romman the aggression that demand a high scoring match like this. But Sabbir couldn't go far as he was caught at deep midwicket in the very first ball after the powerplay. He managed 19 from 12 balls. Captain Mushfiqur Rahim once again threw his wicket trying to play improvising shot. He was legged before the wickets scoring five runs. Al-Amin Jr. had a duck as Dhaka started to shake in the middle with 62 for thee from 8.3 overs. Sorowardi Shuvo dismissed all the top BDs batsmen.Naim had shown his muscle power after a gifted life from fielder Parvez Emon. Emon dropped Naim in the 5th ball of 13th over delivered by Kamrul Islam Rabbi when he was one short of fifty.He reached three digit magical figure with a four against Taskin in the 1st ball of 18th over. He is the 3rd batsman to hit a ton in the event after Nazmul Shanto and Parvez Emon. Both the previous century came on December 8 during the match between Barishal and Rajshahi. He sublimed his 105-run's innings with seven over boundaries and eight boundaries. After Naim's departure Fazle Rabbi also got out with 41 off 28. FBs however, restricted BDs at 191 for six to grip the nail bitter.The two sides will meet again on December 14 afternoon in the Eliminator of the event while Chattogram will take on Khulna in the 1st qualifier in the same day at the same venue's underlit affair.