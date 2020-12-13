Video
Bangabandhu T20 Cup

Rajshahi continue sorry figure, Chattogram win comprehensively

Published : Sunday, 13 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Sports Reporter

Players of Gazi Group Chattogram leaving the field after beating Minister Group Rajshahi in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 match by 36 runs at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Saturday. photo: BCB

Players of Gazi Group Chattogram leaving the field after beating Minister Group Rajshahi in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 match by 36 runs at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Saturday. photo: BCB

Minister Group Rajshahi succumbed badly in their must win ultimate group battle in the event. Gazi Group Chattogram sailed to the play off with all wins but one demolishing MGRs by 36 runs on Saturday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka.
Rajshahi preferred to chase winning the toss but Chattogram are the virtuous with the best opening pair in the tournament combining Soumya Sarkar and Liton Das hammered MGR bowlers throughout three-fourth part of the innings. Their 122-run's joint venture is the 2nd best partnership in the event after 131-run's combined efforts between Nazmul Hossain Shanto and Anisul Islam Emon on December 8.
Both the openers picked up respective fifties before returning dugout. Liton (55) suppressed five to half a ton from 43 ball hitting five fours alongside solitary six. Soumya conversely piled up 66 off 44 with three boundaries and four over boundaries.
GGCs all of a sudden became arrhythmic to lose four batsmen between 122 and 132. Skipper Mohammad Mithun and experienced Mosaddek Hossain departed for two and three runs respectively but Shamshur Rahman's wild slog at death helped them to post a mammoth total of 175 runs on the board losing four wickets. Shamsur was unbeaten with 30 off 18 balls while Ziaur Rahman was not out scoring 10 runs.
Rajshahi top order in reply, cracked down too early. They lost top three batsmen within powerplay. Anisul Emon was the 1st man to go playing just a boundary shot, skipper Nazmul Shanto scored 11 and Rony Talukder got 16 runs. Nahiudul Islam, the Man of the Match, claimed all three wickets.
Most of middle order batsmen showed resistance but were dismissed after getting starts. Efforts of Fazle Rabbi (19), Nurul Hasan (28) and Sunzamul Islam (12) were just to minimize the gap as MGRs were able to manage 139 runs costing eight wickets from stipulated 20 overs.










