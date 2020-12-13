Dense Fog: Biman's flight makes emergency landing at Sylhet airport

Dense fog and poor visibility forced A Chattorgram-bound flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines from Dubai to make emergency landing at Sylhet airport on Saturday.

Besides, the arrival of three domestic flights of US-Bangla Airlines, Regent Airways and Biman at Shah Amanat Airport in Chattogram was delayed by two hours, said Shah Amanat International Airport Manager Sarowar-e-Alam. Biman sources said the Biman flight from Dubai with 200 passengers on board returned to Chattogram at 10:45 am when the fog disappeared and the flights landed at the airport gradually. -UNB







