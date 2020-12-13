Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 December, 2020, 8:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Dense Fog: Biman's flight makes emergency landing at Sylhet airport

Published : Sunday, 13 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

Dense fog and poor visibility forced A Chattorgram-bound flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines from Dubai  to make emergency landing at Sylhet airport on Saturday.
Besides, the arrival of three domestic flights of US-Bangla Airlines, Regent Airways and Biman  at Shah Amanat Airport in Chattogram was delayed by two hours, said Shah Amanat International Airport  Manager Sarowar-e-Alam.  Biman sources said the Biman flight from Dubai with 200 passengers on board returned to Chattogram at 10:45 am when the fog disappeared and the flights landed at the airport gradually.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury speaking at a programme in the capital
Brexit talks in final hours as decision time looms
US Supreme Court dismisses Texas suit challenging election result
Dense Fog: Biman's flight makes emergency landing at Sylhet airport
Indian farmers and police in road showdowns as protests worsen
Five years after Paris agreement: World far off track of its goals
BTRC to grant licenses for local assembly of telco equipment
Biden picks Gen Lloyd Austin as first Black Pentagon chief


Latest News
Domingo returns home to celebrate Christmas with family
Hundreds missing in Nigeria school attack
Barcelona skateboarder proves height is no big deal
World needs to declare 'climate emergency' - UN
Americans will receive Pfizer vaccine from Monday
Barishal defies Naim’s century to seal Bangabandhu T20 Cup playoffs
PM urges developed nations to fulfill climate pledges
Skipper Jamal Bhuyan tests positive for COVID-19
'Govt spends Tk 4 lakh for each coronavirus patient at ICU'
bKash offers cashback up to 20 pc at 4500 outlets
Most Read News
Judges' human chain protesting vandalism of Bangabandhu's sculpture
Bangladesh's coronavirus death surpasses 7,000
PEARL OF AFRICA
Govt secondary schools admission process from Dec 15
Educating children with special needs during C-19
Hefazat Secy Gen Nur Hossain's condition deteriorates
Ctg-bound Biman flight lands in Sylhet due to dense fog
Sinha murder: RAB to submit chargesheet against 15 accused on Sunday
Moulana Bhasani's 140th birth anniversary observed
Actor Arifin Shuvoo infected with COVID-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft