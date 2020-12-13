Video
Sunday, 13 December, 2020
Ctg govt school admission process begins Dec 15

Published : Sunday, 13 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 12: The online admission process from class five to class nine at ten government high schools in the city will begin from 15 December this year.
"Online application for admission from Class V to Class XI at the government schools in Chattogram metropolitan area will begin from Dec 15 and the process will be carried out through a lottery system," Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Ilias Hossain said. Students will be able to apply for the admission on the website http://www.gsa.teletalk.com.bd, till 5:00pm on 28 December.
The admission seekers can apply for the admission test at a cost of Taka 110 through the mobile operator Teletalk from Dec 15, said Additional Deputy Commissioner (Education and ICT) ASM Jamshed Khandaker.
Admission lottery and results will be published on December 30 through online software.
Over 4,000 students of 5th to 9th class at 10 government schools of the city will get the opportunity to get admission through lottery this year.



