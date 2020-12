Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University (BSMRMU) organised a webinar on 'Blue Economy in Post Covid-19 Era: Resilience Strategies for the Coastal States' recently. Foreign Minister Dr. A. K. Abdul Momen, graced the occasion as chief guest while Deputy Education Minister Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury was present as special guest. BSMRMU Vice-Chancellor Rear Admiral M Khaled Iqbal delivered welcome speech. photo: observer