British, Turkish envoys impressed by artworks featuring PM Hasina

Sunday, 13 December, 2020, 8:09 AM
Home City News

Published : Sunday, 13 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

British High Commissioner Robert Chatterton Dickson and Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh Mustafa Osman Turan on Saturday highly appreciated the artists for capturing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's life and achievements.
They jointly inaugurated a two-month long group art exhibition titled "Sheikh Hasina: On the Right Side of History" featuring 21 artists at Cosmos Centre in the city.
As part of the year-long programme to celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Gallery Cosmos in collaboration with the Cosmos Atelier71 recently hosted an art camp supported by the Cosmos Foundation on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the eldest daughter of Bangabandhu.
Speaking at the ceremony, the British High Commissioner said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is accessible to the diplomatic community, is a remarkable leader and the exhibition shows her remarkable range of emotions and determination. The artworks produced at the camp are being showcased at the exhibition.
"This range of pictures captured on different stages of her life and different moves," Dickson said thanking the artists for wonderfully capturing the modern history of Bangladesh.
Appreciating the artworks, the Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh said, "Seeing all these paintings, I'm very impressed." Ambassador Turan said the artworks captured different moments of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her life.    -UNB


