PIROJPUR, Dec 12: Freedom Fighter (FF) Salam Mollah, former chairman of Bara-Maschua Union Parishad in Mathbaria Upazila of the district, died of old age complications at a hospital in Dhaka on Friday morning. He was 70.

He was buried with state honour at his family graveyard.

The FF left wife, one daughter and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.