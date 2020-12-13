Digitalising land data begins at Sapahar



Sapahar UNO Kallyan Chowdhury inaugurating the land data software in Dangapara High School on Friday. photo: observer

On Friday 11am, under the theme 'Land service being digitalised, days changing', the data collection was inaugurated by Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Kallyan Chowdhury at a function held at Dangapara High School. It was organised by Upazila Land Office.

Uploading a holding number of a house on the LTSR-2, the UNO opened it.

Land owners Ranjit and Shimul who came to update their land data said, "We heard that land tax can be paid easily and in short time online. So, we have come to update our land data."

Union Parishad Member Tarikul Islam said the software based tax payment will reduce public sufferings significantly. It's a very good move.

Assistant Commissioner (Land) Sohrab Hossain referred to the recent wining of 'Public Service Award' by the Land Ministry from UN for exclusive contribution to land management.

He said, as part of this, Sapahar Upazila Land Office has taken this software based land data updating initiative in order to reach the land service to door steps of land owners.

UNO Kallyan Chowdhury said digital service is no longer a dream. Different services of government entities are being connected to the digital system to ease public services.

Through this LTSR-2, another new chapter has been unveiled, he pointed out.







