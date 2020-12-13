Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 December, 2020, 8:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Digitalising land data begins at Sapahar

Published : Sunday, 13 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Our Correspondent

Sapahar UNO Kallyan Chowdhury inaugurating the land data software in Dangapara High School on Friday. photo: observer

Sapahar UNO Kallyan Chowdhury inaugurating the land data software in Dangapara High School on Friday. photo: observer

SAPAHAR, NAOGAON, Dec 12: Updating data by Land Tax Software Register-2 (LTSR-2) in Sapahar Upazila of the district has begun.
On Friday 11am, under the theme 'Land service being digitalised, days changing', the data collection was inaugurated by Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Kallyan Chowdhury at a function held at Dangapara High School. It was organised by Upazila Land Office.
Uploading a holding number of a house on the LTSR-2, the UNO opened it.
Land owners Ranjit and Shimul who came to update their land data said, "We heard that land tax can be paid easily and in short time online. So, we have come to update our land data."
Union Parishad Member Tarikul Islam said the software based tax payment will reduce public sufferings significantly. It's a very good move.
Assistant Commissioner (Land) Sohrab Hossain referred to the recent wining of 'Public Service Award' by the Land Ministry from UN for exclusive contribution to land management.
He said, as part of this, Sapahar Upazila Land Office has taken this software based land data updating initiative in order to reach the land service to door steps of land owners.
UNO Kallyan Chowdhury said digital service is no longer a dream. Different services of government entities are being connected to the digital system to ease public services.
Through this LTSR-2, another new chapter has been unveiled, he pointed out.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
FF Salam passes away
Digitalising land data begins at Sapahar
Woman crushed under train at Gouripur
20 more people contract corona in three districts
Bhandaria freed today
Human chain demands punishment for Titu’s killers
Schoolgirl commits suicide in Sherpur
UP member shot dead in Pabna


Latest News
Domingo returns home to celebrate Christmas with family
Hundreds missing in Nigeria school attack
Barcelona skateboarder proves height is no big deal
World needs to declare 'climate emergency' - UN
Americans will receive Pfizer vaccine from Monday
Barishal defies Naim’s century to seal Bangabandhu T20 Cup playoffs
PM urges developed nations to fulfill climate pledges
Skipper Jamal Bhuyan tests positive for COVID-19
'Govt spends Tk 4 lakh for each coronavirus patient at ICU'
bKash offers cashback up to 20 pc at 4500 outlets
Most Read News
Judges' human chain protesting vandalism of Bangabandhu's sculpture
Bangladesh's coronavirus death surpasses 7,000
PEARL OF AFRICA
Govt secondary schools admission process from Dec 15
Educating children with special needs during C-19
Hefazat Secy Gen Nur Hossain's condition deteriorates
Ctg-bound Biman flight lands in Sylhet due to dense fog
Sinha murder: RAB to submit chargesheet against 15 accused on Sunday
Moulana Bhasani's 140th birth anniversary observed
Actor Arifin Shuvoo infected with COVID-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft