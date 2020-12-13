Woman crushed under train at Gouripur

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH, Dec 12: A woman was crushed under a train in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 50, could not be known immediately.

Local surces said a commuter train coming from Netrakona hit the woman when she was crossing the rail line in Jhinaikandi area in the afternoon, leaving her dead on the spot.

Gouripur Railway Police Outpost In-Charge Ashraf Uddin Bhuiyan confirmed the incident.
















