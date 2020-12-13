Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 December, 2020, 8:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Woman crushed under train at Gouripur

Published : Sunday, 13 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Our Correspondent

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH, Dec 12: A woman was crushed under a train in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
The identity of the deceased, aged about 50, could not be known immediately.
Local surces said a commuter train coming from Netrakona hit the woman when she was crossing the rail line in Jhinaikandi area in the afternoon, leaving her dead on the spot.
Gouripur Railway Police Outpost In-Charge Ashraf Uddin Bhuiyan confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
FF Salam passes away
Digitalising land data begins at Sapahar
Woman crushed under train at Gouripur
20 more people contract corona in three districts
Bhandaria freed today
Human chain demands punishment for Titu’s killers
Schoolgirl commits suicide in Sherpur
UP member shot dead in Pabna


Latest News
Domingo returns home to celebrate Christmas with family
Hundreds missing in Nigeria school attack
Barcelona skateboarder proves height is no big deal
World needs to declare 'climate emergency' - UN
Americans will receive Pfizer vaccine from Monday
Barishal defies Naim’s century to seal Bangabandhu T20 Cup playoffs
PM urges developed nations to fulfill climate pledges
Skipper Jamal Bhuyan tests positive for COVID-19
'Govt spends Tk 4 lakh for each coronavirus patient at ICU'
bKash offers cashback up to 20 pc at 4500 outlets
Most Read News
Judges' human chain protesting vandalism of Bangabandhu's sculpture
Bangladesh's coronavirus death surpasses 7,000
PEARL OF AFRICA
Govt secondary schools admission process from Dec 15
Educating children with special needs during C-19
Hefazat Secy Gen Nur Hossain's condition deteriorates
Ctg-bound Biman flight lands in Sylhet due to dense fog
Sinha murder: RAB to submit chargesheet against 15 accused on Sunday
Moulana Bhasani's 140th birth anniversary observed
Actor Arifin Shuvoo infected with COVID-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft