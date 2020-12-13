Video
Home Countryside

20 more people contract corona in three districts

Published : Sunday, 13 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Our Correspondents

Some 20 more people have been infected with coronavirus in three districts- Chuadanga, Bhola and Thakurgaon, in two days.
CHUADANGA: Eight more persons have tested positive for coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 1,615 here.
Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr ASM Maruf Hasan confirmed the information on Friday morning.
The test results of 25 samples came from PCR lab of Kushtia Medical College Hospital in the morning where eight persons were found positive for the virus, said the CS.
Of the newly infected persons, three are in Sadar and Alamdanga each, and two in Damurhuda upazilas.
As many as eight virus patients are now undergoing treatment at isolation unit in Chuadanga Sadar Hospital and 48 are in home quarantine.
Among the total infected, 1,520 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 33 died of it in the district, the CS added.
The first corona patient in the district was reported on March 19 this year.
BHOLA: Seven more persons have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 919 here.
CS office sources confirmed the information on Friday    morning.
Of the newly infected persons, six are in Sadar and one in Tazumuddin upazilas.
The result of 66 samples sent for test in the last 24 hours came in hand on the day where seven persons were found positive for the virus.   
So far, 841 people have been recovered from the virus while nine died of it and 40 died with the virus symptoms in the district.
A total of 8,172 samples were collected for the virus test in the district.
THAKURGAON: Five more persons have tested positive for coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 1,420 here.
CS Dr Mahfuzur Rahman sarker confirmed the information on Thursday night.
Of the newly infected persons, all are residents of Sadar Upazila.
The samples sent to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital and Thakurgaon CDC in the last 24 hours for test came in hand on the day where five persons were found positive for the virus, said the CS.
Among the total infected, 1,200 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 27 died of it in the district, the CS added.


