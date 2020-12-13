Bhandaria freed today

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR, Dec 12: Today is the Freedom Day of Bhandaria Upazila in the district.

On December 13 in 1971, freedom fighters (FFs) fought the final battle with the Pakistani occupation forces in the upazila.

Under the leadership of Commander Subedar Abdul Aziz Sikdar, 50 armed FFs gathered at the old steamer station along the bank of Pona River in the town. Targeting gun boards of the Pakistani forces, they started firing. The occupation forces started counter firing.

At one stage, FFs changed their position and made new position in the Pona River estuary of the Shialkathi area in the Vitabaria Village, about four kilometres away from Bhandaria town.

In the rain drop firing by FFs, one of the gun boats of the enemy became aperture, and it capsized in the Pona River. And by another gun boat, the enemy forces made laying back.

Commander Aziz said, "It is our bad luck that mausoleums have not been raised in two mass killing zones in Bhandaria. Even a memorial plaque has not been raised even."



