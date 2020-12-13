Human chain demands punishment for Titu’s killers

JASHORE, Dec 12: A human chain was formed in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday, demanding immediate arrest of and punishment for those involved in the killing of Titu.

Inhabitants of Johorpur Union under Bagharpara Upazila and relatives of the deceased formed the human chain in front of Jashore Press Club at around 2pm.

Among others, the deceased's brother Badruddin, Upazila Unit Awami League (AL) former Organizing Secretary Nazrul Islam and Jamdia Union Parishad Chairman Kamrul Islam Tutul, spoke in the programme.

Khaledur Rahman Titu, 24, a supporter of AL-backed Bagharpara Upazila Parishad Chairman By-election Candidate Victoria Parvin, was injured when supporters of autonomous candidate Dilu Patwary (AL's rebel candidate) attacked supporters of Victoria at Beltapara Bazar under Johorpur Union on Wednesday night, one day before the election. Later, Titu succumbed to his injuries at Dhaka Medical College Hospital at around 9am on Thursday.







