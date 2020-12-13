Schoolgirl commits suicide in Sherpur

SHERPUR, Dec 12: A schoolgirl committed suicide in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased, 14, daughter of Rahmatullah, was a resident of Kuthurakanda Pashchipara area in the upazila. She was an eighth grader at a local school.

Police and local sources said the schoolgirl hanged self at night over love affair with one Rashed in the area, leaving a suicide note.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sherpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Sherpur Sadar Police Station Abdullah Al Mamun confirmed the incident.







