UP member shot dead in Pabna

PABNA, Dec 12: A local union parishad (UP) member and Awami League (AL) leader was hacked and shot to death in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday evening in sequel to conflict over establishing supremacy in the area.

Deceased Bakul Hossain, 40, son of Md Dulal Hossain, of Dakkhin Ramchandrapur Village, was the UP member of Ward No. 7 in Dogachi Union and Joint Secretary of the local unit of AL.

Police and locals said Bakul had a long conflict with one Mokhlesur Rahman over collecting subscription from CNG and auto-bikes at Ananta intersection.

As a sequel to it, his rivals hacked and shot him to death in Anantabandh Dakkhin Ramchandrapur area at around 7pm.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pabna General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Pabna Sadar Circle Additional Superintend of Police Ibne Mizan confirmed the incident adding that, police are trying to arrest the killers.







