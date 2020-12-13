Govt officials protest vandalising Bangabandhu’s sculpture



NETRAKONA: In this connection, the district administration and other government offices formed a human chain in the town.

The government offices include Judiciary, Police administration, Agriculture Department, Education Department, Health, Roads and Highways, Water Development Board, Public Works Department and Local Engineering Department.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kazi Md Abdur Rahman presided over the programme.

Among others, District Judge Humayun Kabir, Superintendent of Police (SP) Akbar Ali Munshi, Netrokona Government Women College Principal Md Sirajul Islam, and Executive Engineer of Roads and Highways Department Md Hamidul Islam addressed the human chain.

BAGERHAT: The district level government officials and employees organised an hour-long demonstration on the central Shaheed Minar premises in the town.

District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Gazi Rahman, DC Md Mamunur Rashid, SP Pankaj Chandra Roy and Civil Surgeon Dr KM Humayun Kabir, among others, spoke in the programme.

The speakers demanded exemplary punishment for those who are involved in vandalising Bangabandhu's sculpture in Kushtia.

GOPALGANJ: In this connection, a meeting was organised at Sheikh Fazlul Moni Auditorium in the district town.

Government Officials-Employees Forum organised the meeting where DC Shahida Sultana was in the chair.

Different government high officials spoke in the programme.

Meanwhile, Gopalganj Chamber of Commerce formed a human chain on the Press Club premises, demanding exemplary punishment for those who are involved with vandalising Bangabandhu's sculpture in Kushtia.

To protest vandalising the sculpture of Bangabandhu, Cumilla CCI formed a human chain in the city (L) and government officials staged a demonstration in Bagerhat Town on Saturday.

Khulna City Corporation Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque was present as chief guest in the human chain formed at Picture Palace intersection in the city.

District Unit Awami League (AL) General Secretary Advocate Sujit Kumar Adhikary addressed the programme as special guest with Munshi Md Mahbub Alam Sohag in the chair.

Senior journalists Mokbul Hossain Mintu, SM Zahid Hossain, Md Saheb Ali and Shah Alam, among others, also attended the programme.

Meanwhile, a procession was brought out at Shaheed Hadis Park in the city.

Khulna Divisional Commissioner Dr Md Anwar Hossain Hawlader, Khulna Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Masudur Rahman Bhuiyan, Khulna Range DIG of Police Dr Khondokar Mohiduddin, Khulna District and Sessions Judge Md Moshiur Rahman Chowdhury, Acting DC Md Iqbal Hossain and SP SM Shafiullah, among others, were present in the programme.

CUMILLA: To protest the vandalism, a human chain was formed in the city.

It was initiated by Cumilla Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI).

At 11am, the human chain was organised on the Pubali Chattar of Kandirpar.

CCCI President Masud Parvez Khan Imran (CIP), Vice-President Iftekhar Khan, Vice-President of Cumilla Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Afifa Khan, AL leader Safikul Islam spoke. Later a procession was brought out, which paraded different areas.

PIROJPUR: Government officials brought out a procession in the district town, protesting vandalising the sculpture of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Kushtia.

The procession organised by the district administration was brought out from Shaheed Bhagirathi Chattar, and after parading the main roads in the town, it ended at the Swadhinata Mancha on the town club premises.

Later, a meeting was held there while DC Abu Ali Md Shassad Hossain was in the chair.

Officials of different government academic institutes, directorates and district-level offices were also present in the procession.

BHURUNGAMARI, KURIGRAM: Bhurungamari Upazila administration of the district on Saturday formed a human chain protesting against vandalising of an under-construction sculpture of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Kushtia.

They formed the human chain and brought out a procession on the upazila parishad premises in the morning.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Dipak Kumar Deb Sharma presided over the programme.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) (Land) Jahangir Alam, Upazila Agriculture Officer Asaduzzaman and Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr ASM Sayem, among others, spoke at that time.

The speakers demanded exemplary punishment of those involved in the incident.

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: In protest against vandalising the sculpture of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, government officers and employees of the Kamalnagar Upazila in the district brought out a procession on Saturday.

The procession started from the premises of the Upazila Parishad and paraded different areas in the town.

It was participated by UNO Md. Kamruzzaman, Upazila Health and Family Planning officer Dr. Abu Taher, Upazila Social Service Officer Md. Masud, Upazila Education Officer Md. Mafizur Rahman, Secondary Education Officer (Acting) Md. Tauhidul Islam and Upazila Women Affairs Officer Morshed Alam. Other officers and employees of different entities also took part.

Expressing solidarity to the protest rally, Upazila Chairman Mezbah Uddin Ahmed Bappi and Vice-Chairman Omar Faruk Sagar joined it.

They criticised the provocation against the installation of the sculpture and vowed to protect the image of Father of the Nation.

MATIRANGA, KHAGRACHHARI: Under the banner of officer-employee of the Matiranga Upazila in the district, a demonstration was held on Saturday at 10am.

Under the theme 'We shall keep un-faded the dignity of Father of the Nation', the meeting was organised in the Upazila Parishad auditorium.

Presided over by UNO Miz Tula Dev, it was addressed, among others, by AC (Land) Miz Farzana Akter Bobi, Matiranga Upazila Livestock Affairs Officer Polash Kanti Chakma, and Matiranga Police Station OC Muhammad Ali.

PATNITALA, NAOGAON: To protest the sculpture vandalism, a human chain was formed by the Patnitala Upazila officers and employees on Saturday at 10am.

In front of the Upazila Parishad, the human chain was arranged. UNO Md. Liton Sarkar presided over it. AC (Land) Sanzida Sultana was also present.









