66 more contract corona in Rajshahi Division

RAJSHAHI, Dec 12: Some 66 more people have contracted coronavirus in six districts of the division in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of the virus cases rose to 23,474 in the division.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya confirmed the information on Friday.

Of the newly infected people, 13 are in Rajshahi, five in Naogaon, three in Joypurhat, 21 in Bogura and 12 in Sirajganj and 12 in Pabna districts.

Among the total infected, 21,247 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 351 died of it in the division till Friday morning.



