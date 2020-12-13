Elderly woman electrocuted at Char Fasson

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA, Dec 12: An elderly woman was electrocuted in Char Fasson Upazila of the district on Friday.

Deceased Sufia Begum, 60, was a resident of Daulatpur Village under Charmanika Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Sufia came in contact with a live electric wire when she touched an electric fishing trap set up in a pond nearby the house, which left her critically injured.

She was rushed to Gonoshasthaya Kendra in the upazila, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Dakshin Aicha Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Harun-Or-Rashid confirmed the incident.


















