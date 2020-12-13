4th Digital Bangladesh Day observed in disctricts



To mark the 4th Digital Bangladesh Day, Galachipa UNO Ashish Kumar (L) and KCC Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque distributed prizes among the winners of the competitions organised in Patuakhali and Khulna City on Saturday. photo: observer

MONPURA, BHOLA: To mark the day, a meeting was held in the office of Monpura Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of the district at around 10am.

Presided over by UNO Selim Mia, the meeting was attended by Upazila Chairman and Upazila Unit Awami League (AL) President Shelina Akter Chowdhury as chief guest.

Expressing gratitude, speakers thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and ICT Adviser Sajib Wazed Joy as the country is going ahead with the Digital Bangladesh.

GALACHIPA, PATUAKHALI: On the occasion, a meeting was held in the upazila Darbar Hall at around 11am.

It was organised by the upazila administration in cooperation with the ICT Department.

Presided over by UNO Ashish Kumar, the meeting was addressed by Assistant Commissioner (AC) (Land) Md. Nazrul Islam, Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr. Manirul Islam and Upazila Agriculture Extension Officer Akramul Hasan.

PORSHA, NAOGAON: To mark the day, a seminar was held in the auditorium of the upazila parishad.

It was organised by the upazila administration in cooperation with the ICT Department.

An art competition for primary-level students and debate completion for secondary-level students were also arranged. Later certificates were distributed among the winners.

Among others, Vice-Chairman Kazibul Islam, AC (Land) Zakir Hossain, Agriculture Officer Mahfuz Alam, Election Commissioner Tozammel Haq and Education Officer Mazharul Islam were present.

CHILMARI, KURIGRAM: In this connection, a seminar was held in the conference room of the upazila parishad.

Upazila Parishad Chairman Shaukat Ali Sarkar, Bir Bikram, was present as chief guest.

Presided over by UNO AWM Raihan Shah, it was attended, among others, by Woman Vice-Chair Asma Begum as special guest. A fine art completion among primary level students and a debate competition among secondary-level students were also arranged.

Later prizes were distributed among winners by the chief guest.









