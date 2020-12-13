Video
Sunday, 13 December, 2020, 8:08 AM
Home Countryside

Six found dead in six districts

Published : Sunday, 13 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondents

Six persons including a newborn baby were found dead in separate incidents in six districts- Gazipur, Barguna, Khagrachhari, Natore, Naogaon and Pirojpur, in four days.
SREEPUR, GAZIPUR: Police recovered the body of a man from his auto-garage in Sreepur Upazila of the district on Saturday dawn.
The deceased was identified as Giasuddin, 55, son of Hazi Abdul Maleque, a resident of Bhangnahati Village under Sreepur Municipality. He was the owner of an auto-rickshaw garage at Kewa Bazar.
Police sources said locals spotted the body in the garage at dawn and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The body bore several injury marks.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Sreepur Police Station (PS) Kamrul Hasan confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.
PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA: Members of Patharghata Fire Service Station recovered the body of a fisherman from the upazila in the district on Friday noon after his missing of three days.
The deceased was identified as Ibrahim, 25, son of late Afzal Hossain, a resident of Taluker Charduari Village under Charduani Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Ibrahim went missing on Tuesday night while fishing at the sluice gate nearby the house.
Later, his floating body was recovered in the area at around 1pm on Friday and handed it over to police, said Patharghata Fire Service Station Officer Shahadat Hossain.
Later, police sent the body to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Patharghata PS Mohammad Shahab Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that the body bore several injury marks.  
RAMGARH, KHAGRACHHARI: Police recovered the half-decomposed body of a middle-aged woman from a pond in Ramgarh Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.
Police sources said locals spotted the body floating in a pond in Nakapa Bazar area under Patachhara Union in the upazila at around 9am and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Khagrachhari Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Ramgarh PS OC Md Shamsuzzaman confirmed the incident adding that, an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.
NATORE: Police recovered the body of a newborn baby girl from Women's Ward of Natore General Hospital on Friday.
Natore Sadar PS SI Rafikul Islam said the body was hanging off the sun-shade of the first floor Women's Ward.
Being informed, police have recovered the body.
However, police are investigating the matter, the SI added.
NAOGAON: Police recovered the body of a man from a canal in Niamatpur Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.
The deceased was identified as Bijoy Rabi Das, 50, a resident of Balahair Village in the upazila.
Niamatpur PS OC Humayun Kabir said locals spotted the floating body in the canal in Karbala Village under Sadar Union in the morning and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.
PIROJPUR: Police recovered the body of a farmer from Mathbaria Upazila in the district on Wednesday.
Deceased Sobahan Peadda, 55, son of Tujamber Peadda, was a resident of Kabutarkhali Village in the upazila.
Police sources said locals spotted the body lying on the road in front of one Hashem Hawlader's residence in the area and informed police.
Being informed, recovered the body.
Mathbaria PS OC Masuduzzman confirmed the incident adding that, police are investigating the matter.


