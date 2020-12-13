Man killed in Pabna road accident

PABNA, Dec 12: A man was killed and three others were injured in a road accident at Lalon Sha Bridge in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Rubel Pramanik, 45, son of Ahmed Ali Pramanik of Baghail Club in Pakshi Union of the upazila.

The injured are tempo driver Asadul Islam, 48, Selim, 48, and Ani, 12.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ishwardi Police Station Nasir Uddin said a passenger-laden bus hit a tempo at Munnar junction of Dashuria-Lalon Shah Bridge Highway at early morning, which left four persons including the tempo driver seriously injured.

The injured were rushed to Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty physicians referred Rubel to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in critical condition.

He died on the way to RMCH at around 8am, the OC added.





















