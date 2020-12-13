91 detained in six districts

A total of 91 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in six districts- Chapainawabganj, Jashore, Kurigram, Thakurgaon, Rajshahi and Sunamganj, in three days.

CHAPAINAWABGANJ: Members of Border Guard Bangaladesh (BGB) have detained six Bangladeshi nationals in Gomastapur border area of the district on Thursday when they were entering the country illegally from India.

The detained persons are: Mohiuddin, 40, a resident of Rajoir Upazila in Madaripur, Rakib, 30, of Sonadanga Upazila in Khulna, Hanif, 25, of Damudya Upazila in Shariatpur, Panna, 45, of Narail, Farjana, 20, of Daulatpur Upazila in Khulna, and Priya, 21, from Sharsha Upazila in Jashore.

JASHORE: Police on Thursday arrested a man from Sashtitala area in the district town in a case filed for raping a minor boy.

The arrested person is Kamal Chandra Karmaker, 50.

Kotwali PS Officer-in-Charge (OC) Sheikh Tasmim Alam said the man took the victim, 8, at his room at around 12pm and violated him.

Later, victim's father lodged a case with the PS in this connection.

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: Police, in separate drives, have detained four persons along with drugs in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Detained persons are Abu Bakr, 55, and his wife Momena Begum, 45, Kajol Chowdhury, 50, Mehedi Hasan Liton, 27.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers raided Monneyar Par area under Kaliganj Union on Thursday afternoon and nabbed Abu Bakr, and his wife Momena, and Kajol Chowdhury along with 1.5 kilograms of hemp

Meanwhile, the law enforcers conducted another drive in Paschim Ramkhana area under Ramkhana Union in the upazila at noon and detained Mehedi.

They also recovered seven bottles of phensedyl from his possession.

THAKURGAON: Police have arrested 11 people on different charges in Ranishankail Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Ranishankoil PS OC Latif Sheikh said some of the arrested persons had arrest warrant against them, and the rest were detained on different charges.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 68 people were arrested in separate drives in the city in three days.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP), in separates drives from Wednesday night till Thursday morning, arrested 33 people on different charges in the city.

Of the arrestees, 12 had warrant, nine were drug addicts and the rest 12 were arrested on different charges.

RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release on Thursday.

Earlier, RMP arrested 35 people in the city in separate drives from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning.

JAGANNATHPUR, SUNAMGANJ: Police arrested a robber from Inatganj area in Nabiganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

Arrested Nasir, 28, is the son of Wahid Ali of Raniganj Union in the upazila and an accused in more than one case.

Police said, a team of police led by Jagannathpur PS Sub-Inspector Shiblu Majumder raided the said area and arrested the robber.









