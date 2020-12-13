

Soil-lifting risks dyke at Kotalipara

As a result, the embankment located on the Pirarbari-Poisarhat Road in Ramsheel Union of the upazila is under threat.

Locals alleged that the UP Member Subhas Halder is lifting sand making 12 foot deep hole beside the embankment at Mushuria point.

When asked, Subhas Halder admitted the lifting of soil and said, "I will fill up the place from where I have lifted soil."

Upazila Nirbahi Officer SM Mahfuzur Rahman said, "I have heard it. We will take measure as per law."



























GOPALGANJ, Dec 12: Allegation has been found against a former union parishad (UP) member that he is lifting soil from a dyke of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) in Kotalipara Upazila of the district and selling the soil out.As a result, the embankment located on the Pirarbari-Poisarhat Road in Ramsheel Union of the upazila is under threat.Locals alleged that the UP Member Subhas Halder is lifting sand making 12 foot deep hole beside the embankment at Mushuria point.When asked, Subhas Halder admitted the lifting of soil and said, "I will fill up the place from where I have lifted soil."Upazila Nirbahi Officer SM Mahfuzur Rahman said, "I have heard it. We will take measure as per law."